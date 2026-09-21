Flexi board dispute in Hyderabad: Banjara Hills Police register cases against both parties

HYDERABAD: Banjara Hills police have registered two cases over a dispute involving flexi boards, with both parties accusing each other of abuse and threats.

A 38-year-old woman working at an advertising agency alleged that Vijay Reddy of NR Digitals and others abused her and pressured her to withdraw a complaint she had lodged over illegal advertisement boards.

She also alleged that Vijay Reddy threatened her when she questioned him about remarks made against her. Police registered her complaint in May 2025 and later filed a chargesheet before the Nampally court.

In a counter-complaint, N Vijay Kumar Reddy alleged that he had complained to Cyberabad municipal officials about illegal flex boards at Biodiversity. He alleged that the woman abused and threatened him after confronting him over the complaint. Police registered a case based on his complaint and filed a chargesheet.

On Sunday, the woman posted on X, appealing to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for a “lawful opportunity, equal treatment and dignity” in the outdoor advertising sector.

TNIE could not independently verify the authenticity of the post.