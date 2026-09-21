HGCL lays ground for 81-km Radial Road-2 works

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL), a wing of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), has initiated steps to construct Radial Road-2 (RR-2), an 81.15-km greenfield expressway linking the Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Kothwalguda/Budwel (Exit 17) with National Highway 167N near Nacharam in Kodangal constituency.

HGCL has invited tenders for all three packages, with September 30 as the last date for submitting bids. The stipulated completion period is 18 months from the date of agreement. The alignment passes through Rangareddy, Vikarabad and Narayanpet districts, connecting Hyderabad’s southern urban belt with western Telangana.

The project, estimated to cost over Rs 3,295 crore, is aimed at improving regional connectivity and logistics, supporting industrial corridors and providing a direct link between the ORR and the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR), officials said.

The corridor will pass through Shamshabad, Shabad, Kondurg, Pudur and Pargi mandals and will be executed in three packages. Package-I, from Budwel to Shabad (0-29.50 km), is estimated at Rs 1,237.16 crore and will connect the ORR with the Shabad industrial cluster. Package-II, from Shabad to Gudur (29.50-56.50 km), will cost Rs 1,024.55 crore, while Package-III, from Gudur to Nacharam (56.50-81.15 km), is estimated at Rs 1,034.47 crore and will culminate near Kosgi/Kodangal at NH-167N.