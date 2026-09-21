Three-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run case in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A three-year-old boy died allegedly after being hit by a speeding car while crossing the road near Santhoshnagar on Saturday night.

The victim was identified as Mohd Izhaan Moueed, aged three years and eight months. According to his father, MA Moueed, a private employee, he had gone to Fusion Food Hub, near Sweekar Hotel, around 11 pm with his wife Hafsa Moueed and their son on a scooter.

After parking the vehicle opposite the food outlet, Moueed crossed the road and went inside to collect food, while his wife and son remained near the scooter.

A few minutes later, Izhaan crossed the road to join his father. While returning towards his mother, the boy was allegedly hit by a Mahindra XUV500, allegedly being driven rashly, travelling from Bhoji Reddy College towards IS Sadan crossroads.

The driver sped away from the spot while Moueed and locals rushed the boy to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him “brought dead”.

Driver nabbed

Meanwhile, police identified and detained the driver and seized the vehicle.

Based on a complaint, IS Sadan police registered a case under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and launched an investigation.