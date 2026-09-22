Apala’s Modern Heirlooms Arrive In Hyderabad

Think sterling silver layered with 22-karat gold, carefully selected gemstones and the expertise of master artisans from across India, all coming together under one label. That’s what Apala by Sumit brings to the table, creating what its founder, Sumit Sawhney, describes as ‘modern heirlooms’. This distinctive design language comes to Hyderabad on September 23 and 24, as Apala by Sumit presents an intimate showcase at The Coalesce, Quorum. In a conversation with CE, Sumit gives us an insight into what’s in store for the Hyderabad audience, his design philosophy and more.

Excerpts

Tell us about Apala by Sumit.

Apala, derived from the Sanskrit word meaning ‘most beautiful’, was born in 2006 from my fascination with India’s incredible visual, artistic and craft heritage. I wanted to create jewellery that felt contemporary but carried the soul of something much older. Our signature is a distinctive fusion of history, art and craftsmanship with a contemporary sensibility.

Over the years, Apala has become known for its one-of-a-kind jewellery and signature style of fusion, with pieces worn by some of India’s most celebrated personalities, including Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor, and seen on international platforms including Cannes and film festivals in Melbourne. But for me, the most important thing is that the jewellery has a personality of its own. It should not simply complete an outfit, but transform it.