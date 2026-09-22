Hyderabad Cop ends life after wedding called off

HYDERABAD: A 35-year-old police constable allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Moosarambagh in the early hours of Monday, following a dispute over his proposed marriage.

The victim was identified as Muthe Chandrasekhar, an Armed Reserve (AR) constable working at Amberpet police station under the Malkajgiri police commissionerate.

According to Malakpet police, Chandrasekhar got engaged to a woman in July, but differences arose soon after and the wedding was called off. Police said he was under stress following the developments.

At around 12.30 am on Monday, Chandrasekhar contacted the woman and allegedly told her that he intended to die by suicide. She subsequently alerted his family, who informed the police.

Police reached the residence and shifted the body, found hanging from the ceiling fan, for postmortem. A case has been registered and an investigation is under way.