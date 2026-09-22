Hyderabad Water Board fines five in Jubilee Hills for wastage

HYDERABAD: As part of the drive against wastage of potable water, HMWSSB officials conducted surprise inspections in Jubilee Hills on Monday morning during supply hours. Officials fined five consumers for wasting drinking water. Officials also distributed pamphlets highlighting the quantity of water that can be wasted through routine household activities.

The Board has directed officials to intensify surprise inspections during water supply hours. It has also appealed to consumers to use drinking water judiciously. Fines ranging from `1,000 to `20,000 have previously been imposed depending on the nature and extent of violations. The Board said the penalties were intended to deter water wastage and not generate revenue.

The HMWSSB is also strengthening measures to reduce leakages in its more than 15,000-km drinking water pipeline network. Officials have been told to respond to reported leakages and complete repairs within 24 hours. Areas with recurring leakages will be identified to determine the root causes, with permanent solutions to be taken up where necessary instead of repeated temporary repairs. Officials who fail to respond to reported leakages within the stipulated timeframe will be held accountable, the Board said.