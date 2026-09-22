Hyderabad's BGUS men remove barricades at Tank Bund

HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed at Tank Bund on Monday after members of the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS) protested against restrictions on Ganesh idol immersion and removed iron barricades installed along the railing of the Hussainsagar.

The protest followed restrictions imposed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and police on idol immersion from the Tank Bund side of the Hussainsagar. BGUS members gathered at the spot, removed barricades and tore down flex banners before attempting to stage a rasta roko, disrupting traffic.

Gandhinagar police detained several BGUS leaders and members and took them into preventive custody to restore order.

Minister of State (Home) Bandi Sanjay Kumar criticised the arrests and demanded the immediate release of those detained. He also said traditional Ganesh immersions at Tank Bund should be permitted.

BGUS president G Raghava Reddy said immersion arrangements should be strengthened instead of imposing restrictions on devotees. He called for adequate drinking water, lighting and queue management facilities at immersion points.

BGUS general secretary Ravinuthala Shashidhar said the organisation had submitted representations to officials regarding immersion arrangements and would continue to work with authorities to ensure necessary facilities for devotees.