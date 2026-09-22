Lighting up the art of living

The same attention is needed when working with daylight. Sravanya prefers artificial light to feel like a continuation of what is already happening naturally. “I like to think of artificial lighting as a continuation of natural light rather than a replacement for it. During the day, the focus should be on making the most of available daylight through thoughtful placement of furniture, mirrors, and window treatments. As the light changes, artificial lighting should gradually take over without creating a dramatic shift in the atmosphere. This is where layered lighting and dimmers are extremely useful. Warm ambient lighting, combined with task and accent lights, can maintain a comfortable mood from day to night. It is also important to consider the colours and materials in the room, as they respond differently to daylight and artificial light,” she highlights.