Lighting up the art of living

Walk into a beautifully designed home, and the first thing you notice may not be the furniture, colours, or the interior. The optics can differ because of the lighting. A harsh ceiling light can make a space functional, but layered lighting can make it feel warm and intimate. Today, homeowners and designers are moving towards a mix of ceiling lights, pendants, wall lights, lamps, accent lighting, and dimmers, treating illumination as part of the interior rather than an afterthought.
Evolution of illumination
For Parag Kumar Bhatnagar, executive president of the lighting business at Havells India Ltd, this change reflects a broader shift in how people understand lighting in the home. “The role of lighting is moving to create an experience. A single bright ceiling light can make a room functional, but it often gives everything the same visual treatment. Layered lighting, by contrast, combines ambient, task, and accent illumination to create depth, define zones, and give different elements of a room their own character,” says Parag.
Interior designer Sravanya Pittie, founder of Sokka Tableware, believes we should start with the feeling a room is meant to create. “Lighting always begins with the concept of how we want the space to feel, even before we start looking at the fixtures. We first consider the architecture, colours, natural light, and, most importantly, the room’s purpose and how it will be used. For instance, a living room may need warm, relaxed lighting that feels inviting, while a dining area might call for something more intimate and focused,” shares Sravanya.
That approach is also changing the idea of luxury. Instead of filling every corner with expensive fixtures, designers are focusing on placement, quality, and control. Parag explains, “Premiumisation in lighting is not simply about spending more, but about expecting more from every lighting element. A carefully positioned pendant, wall light, or accent source can create more character than simply increasing brightness.”
The trick, however, is knowing when to stop. Layered lighting does not mean putting every possible fixture into one room. Parag suggests that beginning with the purpose of the space is important. “The objective is not to use every type of fixture available, but to create a sense of balance. Consistency in colour temperature, light quality, and design language also helps different sources work together. When planned well, each layer complements the other, and the lighting becomes an integral part of the interior rather than competing with it,” he notes.
For Sravanya, this becomes especially useful in open-plan homes. “Lighting is one of the most effective ways to define different areas within an open space. By changing the intensity and direction of light, each area can develop its own identity without needing physical walls. This is especially useful in modern homes where living, dining, and entertaining spaces often flow into one another. The key is to ensure that the zones feel connected while still serving different purposes. Lighting can create these subtle boundaries without interrupting the openness of the space,” she expresses.
Assigning mood and material
Colour temperature is another detail that can quietly change the personality of a room. Parag points out that different spaces require different approaches. “Colour temperature has a significant influence on how a space looks and feels, so it should be considered according to the purpose of the room. Living rooms and bedrooms generally work well with warmer, more comfortable light, while kitchens, study areas, and workspaces benefit from clearer, more neutral illumination. Bathrooms also require good visibility, particularly around mirrors and grooming areas. Beyond colour temperature, aspects such as glare, colour rendering, beam angles, and light distribution are becoming increasingly important,” he expresses.
The same attention is needed when working with daylight. Sravanya prefers artificial light to feel like a continuation of what is already happening naturally. “I like to think of artificial lighting as a continuation of natural light rather than a replacement for it. During the day, the focus should be on making the most of available daylight through thoughtful placement of furniture, mirrors, and window treatments. As the light changes, artificial lighting should gradually take over without creating a dramatic shift in the atmosphere. This is where layered lighting and dimmers are extremely useful. Warm ambient lighting, combined with task and accent lights, can maintain a comfortable mood from day to night. It is also important to consider the colours and materials in the room, as they respond differently to daylight and artificial light,” she highlights.
Dimmers and smart controls are becoming an important part of the experience. According to Parag, “Smart lighting is making home lighting more flexible, personalised, and responsive to the way people live. A living room, for instance, may need a brighter setting when someone is working, a more ambient environment when entertaining guests, and softer lighting while relaxing in the evening. Dimmers and connected lighting also enable greater control and automation, allowing users to create personalised scenes or schedule lighting around their routines.”
Sravanya adds that homeowners are increasingly paying attention to what happens behind the decorative fixtures. “There is definitely a greater understanding today of the importance of lighting infrastructure. Earlier, people often focused primarily on decorative fixtures, but now homeowners are realising that the overall experience depends on what happens behind the scenes as well. Good wiring, concealed lighting, dimmers, and controls give people flexibility and allow the home to adapt to different moods and occasions. A room can feel entirely different with a simple change in intensity,” she highlights.
Sravanya takes this idea further by embracing shadow as part of the design. “Shadows are just as important as light. An evenly lit room can often feel flat and clinical. Shadows create depth, contrast, and a sense of mystery, which can make a space feel far more sophisticated. Even a beautifully set dining table looks more inviting when candlelight and focused lighting create gentle shadows and movement. Luxury is often about restraint, and lighting should follow the same principle. You do not need to illuminate everything. Sometimes, allowing certain parts of a room to remain in shadow makes the details you choose to highlight feel even more special,” she observes.