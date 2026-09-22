Nikhita Gandhi: It was taals, rhythms & bolis that drew me towards music

What do you remember most vividly about those early years in the South Indian film industry?

I am what I can only describe as an ‘accidental’ singer ( emphasis on dental)… I was in Chennai studying BDS in SRI Ramachandra Medical College, when I joined KM Music Conservatory for keeping my then hobby and passion of music alive. It’s there that AR Rahman sir discovered me and started calling me for ‘professional’ recordings and I got my first song Ladio from I. This led to more Tamil and then Telugu songs. It was quite challenging in the beginning because I could barely speak Tamil and didn’t know a single word in Telugu then. I observed people and their accents and learnt more and more about both cultures and that really helped me gain confidence in singing in these languages. Quite recently a very cool thing happened. I was recording the regional dubs of Aavan Jaavan from War 2 — both Tamil and Telugu. I felt like an expert in front of my studio friends in Mumbai, like it’s a secret language that I have with my fans and listeners in the South Indian film industry. When we finished the Tamil version and sent it across to review I got such a wonderful messege on my phone. The lyricist was none other than Madhan Karky who I first worked with on Ladio. He had texted me a very proud message along the lines of ‘no corrections! You are a Tamizh girl now’.