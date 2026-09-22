Nikhita Gandhi: It was taals, rhythms & bolis that drew me towards music

She may have entered the music industry almost by accident, but Nikhita Gandhi’s voice was never accidental. Over the years, it has travelled across languages and moods, right from the wistful Raabta and Qaafirana and the sweeping Kesariya to the peppy Aavan Jaavan. However, it was her early Telugu and Tamil work, including Ladio, Theera Ulaa, Neethoney Dance, Don’t Worry Ra Ra and Oru Kuchi Oru Kulfi, that gave her a strong foundation in South Indian playback. Recently in Hyderabad for a concert, she speaks with CE about her love for its food and music, her early years navigating industries, and more.
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How does it feel to be back here in Hyderabad?
I love Hyderabad! I have so many fond memories of visiting here, meet friends and experiencing the city. When I was doing college in Chennai my favourite thing to eat was Andhra Meals. Both food and music of Hyderabad are so dear to me. Since I’ve performed here a few times, I try each year to experiment and do something unique at the show.
What do you enjoy most about connecting with audiences on stage?
I love how every show is a different experience. Even if I sing the same songs ten days in a row in ten different cities, venues or shows, I know that nothing will be identical. People make it special. The energy exchange of stage and the audience is really magnetic and quite frankly the main reason I love what I do.
What does it feel like to see your voice becoming part of trends and reels even years later?
It’s really cool. It sort of feels like I got a promotion (laughs). I really love how each day can surprise you. One day you’re working on your album or a completely other track, and another one pops up in trends or a film song suddenly is about to release. It’s quite thrilling.
What do you remember most vividly about those early years in the South Indian film industry?
I am what I can only describe as an ‘accidental’ singer ( emphasis on dental)… I was in Chennai studying BDS in SRI Ramachandra Medical College, when I joined KM Music Conservatory for keeping my then hobby and passion of music alive. It’s there that AR Rahman sir discovered me and started calling me for ‘professional’ recordings and I got my first song Ladio from I. This led to more Tamil and then Telugu songs. It was quite challenging in the beginning because I could barely speak Tamil and didn’t know a single word in Telugu then. I observed people and their accents and learnt more and more about both cultures and that really helped me gain confidence in singing in these languages. Quite recently a very cool thing happened. I was recording the regional dubs of Aavan Jaavan from War 2 — both Tamil and Telugu. I felt like an expert in front of my studio friends in Mumbai, like it’s a secret language that I have with my fans and listeners in the South Indian film industry. When we finished the Tamil version and sent it across to review I got such a wonderful messege on my phone. The lyricist was none other than Madhan Karky who I first worked with on Ladio. He had texted me a very proud message along the lines of ‘no corrections! You are a Tamizh girl now’.
Music that’s still on your bucket list?
I think when it comes to film music, I really have sung a large spectrum — from melodies to dance to pop to Gujrati rap. I am currently writing a lot of music more in the pop and a lot of genre fluid music. There are already international collaborations in the pipeline.
You recently opened up on how dance was your first love. How did the shift from dance to singing happen?
I first started learning Odissi when I was only about four years old. I remember I used to sing along with all the music while dancing and it’s the taals and rhythms and bolis that really drew me towards sound and music. My parents saw that I was becoming more and more musical because of dance. They felt that even though I was little I seemed to understand pitch and music quite naturally so they sent to Hindustani classes as well. So actually there wasn’t necessarily a shift. I just started doing both.
What is something that you miss about dance?
I’m not sure if I miss dance because I keep it alive in my daily life. I keep doing workshops whenever I get the time in off-season and my shows are filled with choreography and dance.
What motivates you to compose a song?
I’ve always been a songwriter. Even before singing in films, I used to compose English songs on the guitar. Infact, before I knew how to play the guitar, I used to compose English songs on the harmonium and try to remember the tunes by writing the sargams over the words. Life experiences, loss, happiness... everything inspires me to write. It’s like therapy. I also enjoy producing and playing with sounds and got heavily into producing music over the last few years. A lot of my music with Shashwat Singh ‘ShNik’ has been produced by me. I think I have released only 10% of what I’ve written so there is a lot of music coming your way.