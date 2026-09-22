Telangana HC puts Ameenpur lake restoration order on hold

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday stayed the implementation of Government Order (GO) 678 issued for the restoration and beautification of Ameenpur lake in Sangareddy district and ordered maintenance of status quo on the lake’s Full Tank Level (FTL).

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed the interim orders while hearing around 108 petitions filed by plot owners who alleged that officials were interfering with their properties in Survey Nos. 143, 146 and 150 in the name of Ameenpur lake restoration.

Counsel for the petitioners said the lake’s FTL was 93.15 acres and alleged that authorities were now claiming an extent of 464.56 acres. They pointed out that the HC had determined the FTL as 93.15 acres in 2019.

The Additional Advocate General, however, said the Irrigation department’s records, along with Google Earth and LandSat imagery, showed the FTL extending to around 461 acres. He said appeals had been filed against the earlier HC orders but no interim orders were in force. He also informed the court that disputes over the FTL and buffer zones were pending before a division bench.

After hearing both sides, Justice Vijaysen directed the authorities to maintain status quo on the FTL and ordered that GO 678, issued on July 13 for lake restoration, should not be implemented until further orders.

The court allowed restoration works to continue within the officially established 93.15-acre extent. It also restrained the petitioners from carrying out construction or development activities in the disputed area.

The court impleaded the HMDA as a respondent and adjourned the matter to October.