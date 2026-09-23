Avinash Agarwal: This is not a political show, but an entertainment show

How was your experience on India’s Got Latent?

Latent was quite an amazing experience. I had not considered going on the show until I got a comment on one of my Trump reels saying, ‘Bro, you are so talented, you should go on Latent.’ I also tell the whole story of how that happened during the show. The episode I was part of was the first episode, so it lived up to the hype. There was so much build-up around it and the atmosphere was electric. Considering it was Latent, with Samay Raina and all these big names there, it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The best part was the impromptu interaction. A lot of it was unplanned, but I wouldn’t say I was unprepared. Even impromptu interactions take a lot of time to develop. You have to get comfortable in the skin of the character and understand how the character would respond in different situations. The way it panned out, everything seemed to be in sync that day. I am very grateful for the whole Latent episode.