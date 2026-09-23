Kanikka Kapur on finding freedom in every character she plays

Experimentation has remained an important part of her journey. Having explored different platforms, genres and characters through projects including Tippu, Missing on a Weekend, Dono, Honeymoon and Murderbaad, she says she has never wanted to restrict herself to one kind of work. Her tryst with South Indian cinema began early, with Tippu, her first big project, being a Telugu film. Back then, she did not know the language and found the experience challenging, particularly because no one on set spoke Hindi. “After I did that film, I realised that maybe back then, I was really young. I realised that maybe, I was not ready for regional cinema and I should first try Hindi cinema. Once I understood how this works, then probably I can do something in a different language,” she says.