Lip Bacio is trending, but don't let the name fool you

Big lips have had their moment. However, now beauty wants plausible deniability. The latest aesthetic preference is not for a dramatically sculpted pout, but for lips that look soft, healthy and seemingly untouched. Enters Lip Bacio, the buzzy term being used around this more understated approach to lip enhancement. But while the result may be designed to look effortless, doctors warn that the procedure itself deserves anything but a casual approach.
The appeal of the ‘soft-lip’ aesthetic lies in its promise of subtlety. But doctors point out that there is a difference between a result that looks natural and one in which the underlying anatomy has not been altered. Dr Vijay Kumar Lingapuram, consultant dermatologist, hair transplant surgeon, aesthetic physician at Renova Hospitals, Kompally, shares, “If we change the volume or contour of the lips, there is necessarily some alteration in appearance. In aesthetic medicine, however, a natural result means that the enhancement is appropriately proportioned and harmonious with the patient’s face. The lips should continue to have normal movement, sensation and function.”
The changing preference, however, reflects a larger shift in how people approach cosmetic enhancement. “The beauty industry is increasingly shifting from heavily voluminous lips to softer, more natural-looking lips as people seek subtle and balanced facial features. The focus is now on enhancing one’s natural appearance rather than creating an artificial look. Social media trends, changing beauty preferences and greater awareness of facial harmony are also encouraging consumers to choose understated, age-appropriate results,” explains Dr Suma Sandhyala Pigilam, consultant cosmetology and plastic surgery, Apollo Hospitals Jubilee Hills.
That does not necessarily mean that people are moving away from procedures. Rather, the desired evidence of a procedure is changing. She adds, “Lip Bacio reflects the growing demand for subtle, ‘undetectable’ cosmetic enhancements that preserve natural facial expressions and proportions. Instead of dramatically increasing lip volume, the approach focuses on refining lip shape, definition and symmetry. This aligns with today’s preference for results that look refreshed and harmonious, without making it obvious that a cosmetic procedure has been performed.”
According to Dr Vijay, injectable treatments can cause short-term swelling, bruising, tenderness and temporary asymmetry. Lumps, irregularities, infection and inflammatory reactions are also possible.
He notes, “If a dermal filler is involved, there is also a rare but important risk of vascular occlusion if filler inadvertently enters or compresses a blood vessel. This can potentially cause tissue ischemia and necrosis and, in very rare circumstances, visual complications. This is why the skill and anatomical knowledge of the treating doctor are extremely important.”
A procedure, he notes, should not be considered low-risk simply because it has a fashionable name. He adds,“We need to distinguish between the safety of an established product and the evidence surrounding a newer treatment trend. If the term refers to a particular technique that has not been clearly standardised or adequately studied, we cannot automatically assume that it has a distinct long-term safety profile.”
In other words, a trending name is not evidence of a new medical breakthrough. Both doctors highlight the importance of how patients should ask what exactly is being injected or done. “Understanding exactly what is being injected or applied around the lips is extremely important. Patients should know the product’s name, composition, purpose, expected duration and possible side effects before consenting to treatment. They should also ensure that only approved, quality-assured products are used by qualified professionals,” sums up Dr Suma.