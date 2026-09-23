Monsoon hair ready: Balancing act b/w air-drying and heat damage

According to the dermatologist, it is important to find a balance. “If you don’t blow-dry your hair and simply air-dry it, that can also cause hygral fatigue. Repeatedly exposing the hair to this process through thousands of hair washes can eventually become a problem. At the other end of the spectrum, using poor-quality blow dryers, excessive heat or not using a heat protectant can also damage the hair,” she highlights, adding, “Use a good-quality blow dryer with high airflow and use the right technique. Initially, when you come out of the shower, use a microfibre towel. The second step is to apply a heat protectant. The third step is to use the cold-blast setting, which prevents the hair from being suddenly exposed to heat. Choose a blow dryer that has a cold-blast setting and then gradually move to the heat setting.”