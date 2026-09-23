Monsoon hair ready: Balancing act b/w air-drying and heat damage

Monsoon may bring relief from the heat, but for your hair and scalp, the season can be quite the opposite. Humidity can leave strands frizzy and damp, while increased sweating and oil production can make the scalp itchy and uncomfortable. Understanding how to care for both becomes essential during the season. At the Dyson store in Inorbit Mall, Hyderabad, a special Monsoon Hair Ready session brought together haircare and dermatology, with dermatologist Dr Vaishnavi Veerapaneni sharing tips on maintaining healthy hair and scalp through the rains.
Speaking about the session, Dr Vaishnavi says, “The session at Dyson focused on hair health and scalp health, where we discussed the different ways in which we can take care of both, particularly during the monsoon season. During the monsoon, because of the humidity, the hair absorbs a lot of water. If you look at a strand of hair, it is almost like a pencil, with the wooden part representing the cortex, which is the middle portion of the hair. It keeps absorbing water, and that is why you see a lot of frizz, the hair becomes uneven.”
When it comes to the scalp, she explains, there is increased sweating and the natural oils also come out. “Together, these can create an environment where fungus can grow, which can make the scalp itchy. The solution is controlled and thoughtful blow-drying. When you blow-dry your hair, keep the dryer at least six inches away from the hair. Always use a conditioner and a heat protectant. If you combine these steps with a good-quality blow dryer, it can help address many of these problems,” she adds.
According to the dermatologist, it is important to find a balance. “If you don’t blow-dry your hair and simply air-dry it, that can also cause hygral fatigue. Repeatedly exposing the hair to this process through thousands of hair washes can eventually become a problem. At the other end of the spectrum, using poor-quality blow dryers, excessive heat or not using a heat protectant can also damage the hair,” she highlights, adding, “Use a good-quality blow dryer with high airflow and use the right technique. Initially, when you come out of the shower, use a microfibre towel. The second step is to apply a heat protectant. The third step is to use the cold-blast setting, which prevents the hair from being suddenly exposed to heat. Choose a blow dryer that has a cold-blast setting and then gradually move to the heat setting.”