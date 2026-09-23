Sudden downpours disrupt traffic in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Sudden heavy rain lashed Hyderabad on Tuesday afternoon, bringing relief from the sweltering heat but causing waterlogging at several places and slowing traffic at major junctions.

The IMD has forecast an intensification of rainfall across Telangana over the next two days, with very heavy to extremely heavy rain likely at isolated places in eastern and northeastern districts.

According to the IMD, a depression over the East Central and adjoining West Central Bay of Bengal was located around 200 km southeast of Gopalpur in Odisha and 290 km east of Visakhapatnam on Tuesday morning.

The system is expected to intensify into a deep depression during the next 12 hours and cross the north Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coast between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur during the night of September 23 and early hours of September 24.

The weather system is expected to bring widespread rainfall to Telangana. Light to moderate rain is likely at a few places in many districts on Wednesday, with several parts of the state likely to receive rain on Wednesday and Thursday.

The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in some eastern districts on Tuesday, while one or two places in northern and central districts may receive heavy rain.

The warning is expected to intensify on Wednesday and Thursday, with very heavy to extremely heavy rain likely at isolated places in some eastern and northeastern districts.

Revanth directs officials to remain alert

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to remain alert and take all necessary measures to prevent inconvenience to the public. He instructed the commissioners of the three municipal corporations in the Greater Hyderabad region, HYDRAA and police commissioners to work in coordination and continuously monitor the situation.