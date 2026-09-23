Telangana ACB finds irregularities at Bandlaguda RTO

HYDERABAD: The ACB has found several irregularities, including the presence of unauthorised agents, suspicious UPI transactions and applications being routed through agents, during a surprise check at the Bandlaguda Regional Transport Office (RTO).

The Rangareddy Range ACB officials began the check on Monday afternoon and continued it into Tuesday following allegations of unauthorised monetary transactions at the RTO.

According to the ACB, unauthorised persons and agents were found carrying applications inside the office. Officials also noticed that some RTO staff were allegedly using symbols and names on applications to facilitate their faster movement through agents.

The ACB said `24,760 in cash was found with agents present at the office. It also found that 33 transport-related applications were missing from the custody of two employees — senior assistant K Sai Kumar and junior assistant T Saikanth.

Suspicious UPI transactions were also noticed on the mobile phones of some staff members, the ACB said. It further observed that some employees had been working at the South Zone office for prolonged periods.

MA Lateef Khan, in particular, had been working at the office for nearly 20 years, barring short breaks, according to the ACB.