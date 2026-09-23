Telangana garners praise for giving drug smugglers a hard time

HYDERABAD: Telangana has received national recognition for its efforts to curb drug trafficking and substance abuse, with the state’s EAGLE Force scoring more than 80% in an assessment based on seven parameters set by the Centre.

EAGLE Force Director Sandeep Shandilya received the national-level award from Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday during the third national conference of ANTF heads, organised by the Narcotics Control Bureau in New Delhi on September 22 and 23. The conference is discussing strategies to combat drug trafficking, inter-state coordination, investigation capabilities and strengthening the narcotics control system.

The parameters included intelligence operations, synthetic drug control, prosecution, demand and harm reduction, coordination and capacity building, research and analysis, and administration and logistics. The state has taken specific measures to strengthen prosecution, including setting up dedicated cells for legal search, judicial analysis, witness protection and prosecution support.