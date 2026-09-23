Telangana: Report on torture of elderly woman sought

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged assault of an elderly woman on superstition grounds at Jinkalagudem village in Burgampadu mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Taking note of media reports, the commission sought a detailed report on the alleged assault of Sheikh Shakinabi, who was reportedly subjected to physical torture on the suspicion that she was possessed by an evil spirit and had been subjected to witchcraft.

According to the reports, she was allegedly taken to an isolated agricultural field, made to climb a tree and beaten with whips. It was further alleged that nails were placed or driven under her hands and feet and that she was made to stand on them while being repeatedly beaten.

She reportedly became extremely weak and lost consciousness following the alleged torture.

The incident is reported to have taken place in July and came to light recently after videos purportedly showing the alleged assault circulated on social media.

The commission observed that, if the allegations are found to be true, the incident would raise serious concerns over the woman’s right to life and dignity and to protection from cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment.

The TGHRC has sought a detailed report from the Bhadradri Kothagudem district collector covering the circumstances of the incident, the woman’s present condition and the medical treatment provided to her.

It has also sought details of action taken against those allegedly involved and preventive measures put in place to prevent such incidents from recurring.

The matter has been posted for October 27 at 11 am for submission of the report.

TGHRC seeks report on woman attack

Hyderabad: The TGHRC has sought a detailed report from the Cyberabad police over the alleged assault of a woman by a Home Guard near Hafeezpet Railway Station on September 18. The commission took cognisance of an online complaint filed by Sreshta alleging that a Home Guard assaulted the woman and dragged her by her hair near the railway station.