20k cops, 10k CCTVs, 24 drones to monitor procession in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: More than 20,000 police personnel will be deployed for the Ganesh immersion procession in Hyderabad on Friday, September 25, City Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar said on Wednesday.
Addressing the media, Sajjanar said 42 platoons comprising 8,142 personnel from other districts had been deployed across seven security zones. Four RAF companies would be stationed in Charminar, Golconda, Rajendranagar and Shamshabad, while two CRPF companies would be deployed in Khairatabad and Secunderabad. Fifty-three bomb detection teams are conducting checks across the city.
Security checks have been intensified at entry points, bus terminals, railway stations and shopping malls. Senior officers have been assigned to critical junctions, including Mozamjahi Market and Basheerbagh.
The bandobast plan has been drawn up for lakhs of devotees and thousands of idols arriving from Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Malkajgiri, Future City and neighbouring districts. Around 25 lakh devotees have so far visited Khairatabad Bada Ganesh and 15 lakh Balapur Ganesh, with larger crowds expected on the final day.
Of 15,426 applications received, 14,929 pandals were granted permissions after field verification and geotagged. Till Wednesday, 32,878 idols had been immersed, including 6,108 from Hyderabad. Of these, 2,161 were immersed in the city in the past 24 hours.
More than 10,000 CCTV cameras along procession routes have been integrated with the TGICCC, while 24 drones and nearly 100 high-rise cameras will monitor crowds and help count idols. Expert divers and rescue boats have been deployed at major water bodies.
Twenty-six SHE Teams are working in three shifts. Since September 14, they have apprehended 1,172 persons, including 51 minors, for alleged indecent behaviour at crowded locations.
On immersion day, 139 CCS personnel and 25 plainclothes teams will monitor crowds to prevent theft and harassment. Women in distress can contact Dial 112 or the SHE Teams WhatsApp number, 9490616555.
Wine shops to remain closed
In view of the final immersion of Ganesh idols, Future City police have ordered the closure of wine shops, toddy shops and bars.
According to the notification, the establishments will remain closed from 6 am on September 25 to 6 am on September 26. Bars in star hotels and registered clubs have been excluded from the closure order.
6 arrested in festival safety drive
Hyderabad police apprehended six suspicious persons, including a rowdy-sheeter, as part of crime prevention measures during the Ganesh festival. ACP (Crimes) M Srinivas said 25 special crime teams were deployed to prevent offences and ensure public safety.
4 perform stunts during festivities, booked
Hyderabad police booked four cases on Wednesday against persons who allegedly performed and uploaded videos of dangerous acts during Ganesh celebrations, warning that such stunts could endanger themselves and others.
1,530 apprehended for harassing women
Hyderabad police SHE Teams apprehended 1,530 persons for allegedly harassing women from September 14 to 23 during the festivities. Police said 724 persons were counselled, warned and released after verification.