20k cops, 10k CCTVs, 24 drones to monitor procession in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: More than 20,000 police personnel will be deployed for the Ganesh immersion procession in Hyderabad on Friday, September 25, City Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar said on Wednesday.

Addressing the media, Sajjanar said 42 platoons comprising 8,142 personnel from other districts had been deployed across seven security zones. Four RAF companies would be stationed in Charminar, Golconda, Rajendranagar and Shamshabad, while two CRPF companies would be deployed in Khairatabad and Secunderabad. Fifty-three bomb detection teams are conducting checks across the city.

Security checks have been intensified at entry points, bus terminals, railway stations and shopping malls. Senior officers have been assigned to critical junctions, including Mozamjahi Market and Basheerbagh.

The bandobast plan has been drawn up for lakhs of devotees and thousands of idols arriving from Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Malkajgiri, Future City and neighbouring districts. Around 25 lakh devotees have so far visited Khairatabad Bada Ganesh and 15 lakh Balapur Ganesh, with larger crowds expected on the final day.

Of 15,426 applications received, 14,929 pandals were granted permissions after field verification and geotagged. Till Wednesday, 32,878 idols had been immersed, including 6,108 from Hyderabad. Of these, 2,161 were immersed in the city in the past 24 hours.

More than 10,000 CCTV cameras along procession routes have been integrated with the TGICCC, while 24 drones and nearly 100 high-rise cameras will monitor crowds and help count idols. Expert divers and rescue boats have been deployed at major water bodies.