Aata Sandeep: Putting folk into footwork

Dressed in a beautiful traditional lehenga voni, Keerthy Suresh brings a lovely grace, while Nani’s infectious energy adds to Yeshanagula’s festive spirit from the film The Paradise, releasing on September 24. With its foot-tapping beats and vibrant visuals, the song has found its way into social media feeds, getting everyone from young fans to seasoned dancers grooving to its catchy steps. And at the heart of it all is the choreography that makes you want to get up and dance along. Aata Sandeep, the man behind these infectious moves, tells CE about bringing director Srikanth Odela’s vision to life, drawing inspiration from Telangana’s folk traditions and creating a song that brings people together through the sheer joy of dancing.

Excerpts

What went into its creating Yeshanagula choreography?

We choreographed it so everyone, from a three-year-old to a 60-year-old, can dance to it. The choreography depended on the situations before and after the song, while staying true to Nani sir’s character. Srikanth Odela wanted an elegant pahalwan dance flavour, inspired by the Old City’s baraat processions, with a celebratory dhamaka. Every step was built around the lyrics.

How did you come on board?

I always wanted to work with Srikanth sir but never approached him. I believe my faith in Lord Shiva brought me the opportunity. His office, SLV Cinemas, first asked me to choreograph a small bit. After seeing it, he called and said, ‘Master, it was nice, let’s do the song.’ We chose Keerthy Suresh garu, following the successful Dasara combination. Her traditional appearance and popularity, including her portrayal of Savitri garu in Mahanati, made her suitable for this Telangana folk number, not everyone could pull it off. We ensured the costumes and jewellery reflected Bathukamma and wedding traditions, without any exposing outfits.