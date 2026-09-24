Aata Sandeep: Putting folk into footwork

Dressed in a beautiful traditional lehenga voni, Keerthy Suresh brings a lovely grace, while Nani’s infectious energy adds to Yeshanagula’s festive spirit from the film The Paradise, releasing on September 24. With its foot-tapping beats and vibrant visuals, the song has found its way into social media feeds, getting everyone from young fans to seasoned dancers grooving to its catchy steps. And at the heart of it all is the choreography that makes you want to get up and dance along. Aata Sandeep, the man behind these infectious moves, tells CE about bringing director Srikanth Odela’s vision to life, drawing inspiration from Telangana’s folk traditions and creating a song that brings people together through the sheer joy of dancing.
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What went into its creating Yeshanagula choreography?
We choreographed it so everyone, from a three-year-old to a 60-year-old, can dance to it. The choreography depended on the situations before and after the song, while staying true to Nani sir’s character. Srikanth Odela wanted an elegant pahalwan dance flavour, inspired by the Old City’s baraat processions, with a celebratory dhamaka. Every step was built around the lyrics.
How did you come on board?
I always wanted to work with Srikanth sir but never approached him. I believe my faith in Lord Shiva brought me the opportunity. His office, SLV Cinemas, first asked me to choreograph a small bit. After seeing it, he called and said, ‘Master, it was nice, let’s do the song.’ We chose Keerthy Suresh garu, following the successful Dasara combination. Her traditional appearance and popularity, including her portrayal of Savitri garu in Mahanati, made her suitable for this Telangana folk number, not everyone could pull it off. We ensured the costumes and jewellery reflected Bathukamma and wedding traditions, without any exposing outfits.
How different was choreographing this folk song compared to your other projects?
I choreograph according to the style required. Beyond the style, Nani sir’s body language was crucial. During rehearsals at Annapurna Studios, Srikanth sir said, ‘This is exactly what I want, master — don’t do more floor steps.’ He wanted movements that matched Nani sir’s character.
What was your most memorable experience while shooting for this project?
The bond between Nani sir and Keerthy ma’am during rehearsals was lovely, and they made me comfortable. I’ve done only three or four songs so far. After Gira Gira (Champion), which won me the Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2026, I worked with Chiranjeevi garu on the Hook Step, and this is my third song. They trusted me and never asked me to change anything.
We shot a continuous sequence using the Mocha World camera rig, requiring a thousand dancers to perform in sync. Even one mistake meant repeating the entire shot. I wondered how much rehearsal the stars would need, but Nani sir and Keerthy ma’am gave their 100 percent.
How do you look back at your journey?
It’s been tough. For 15–17 years, I went office to office seeking opportunities without success. I stayed consistent, posting videos on Instagram and showcasing my talent. Then Megastar Chiranjeevi garu gave me my biggest opportunity, earning me recognition and helping people trust that Sandeep could work with big stars. Swapna Dutt garu of Vyjayanthi Movies also trusted me with Gira Gira. I am just beyond grateful.
How did winning the Gaddar Award feel?
After waiting so long, receiving it on my first or second project was emotional. I’m not a party person; I prefer working and staying close to my family. I shared the moment with them and Chiranjeevi garu, who was present when I received the award. It remains my biggest achievement of 2026.
What do dance and choreography mean to you?
Dance is a skill, but choreography is part of direction. We must follow the director’s vision, script and characters rather than change a hero or heroine’s character in three to five days. The director is the captain of the ship. Pure dance numbers may have fewer restrictions, but character-driven choreography requires us to respect the film’s needs.
What would you tell aspiring dancers and choreographers?
I don’t give suggestions because everyone has different ideologies. But I believe in waiting for the right opportunity while continuously working on ourselves. Stay consistent, trust hard work and showcase your talent on Instagram or other platforms. Believe in yourself, respect your parents and Guru, and trust that the right opportunity will come.
What’s next?
I’m working on Zombie Reddy 2, Rowdy Janardhana with Vijay Deverakonda sir and Keerthy ma’am again. Then there is Anil Ravipudi’s film with Venkatesh sir and Kalyan Ram. I’m also working with Sailesh Kolanu on a project for Emo Emo Idi with Roshan Meka and Preity Mukhundhan. Altogether, I’m doing over 15 projects, some of which haven’t been announced yet.