BODH: Engineering human side of science

India’s scientific landscape is evolving rapidly, with advanced laboratories, ambitious research programmes and technology pushing the boundaries of discovery. But behind every breakthrough is a human team and leading that team requires a different kind of expertise. Dr Veda Krishnan of ICAR–IARI, Dr Sriparna Chatterjee of CSIR–IMMT, Prof Chandra Shekhar Sharma of IIT Hyderabad and Dr Pooja Devi of CSIR-CSIO have come together to address this often-overlooked gap. Drawing on more than 15 years of experience in research, they have created BODH (Building Opportunities & Driving Hope) — an activity-based leadership framework designed to help scientists move beyond experiments and publications to the equally complex work of mentoring teams, navigating technology-driven change, building collaborations and shaping stronger scientific institutions. In an exclusive chat with CE, Prof Chandra Shekhar Sharma takes us through the initiative, issue they are trying to solve and more.

Excerpts

What gaps have you observed among researchers and scientific institutions that inspired BODH, and how does the initiative address them?

Indian scientific institutions produce good researchers and good science, but leadership skills — communication, team building, conflict resolution, emotional intelligence — are never taught in any structured way. This isn’t just a concern for senior leadership; even young researchers managing a diverse lab need these skills. BODH was founded by four scientists across disciplines, all former leaders of the Indian National Young Academy of Sciences (the only young scientists’ academy in India), where they gained hands-on experience in leadership and outreach. Three of the four are also active in the Global Young Academy (headquartered in Germany, 100+ countries), which one of them chaired last year — only the second Indian to do so. Years of discussion about bridging this leadership gap in Indian academia led to BODH.