Cranes, sanitation teams deployed for immersion in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Ahead of Ganesh idol immersion on Friday, the GHMC and MMC have deployed cranes, sanitation teams, mobile toilets, lighting, medical services and emergency response teams across their limits.

The GHMC has deployed 110 static and 170 mobile cranes at baby ponds and more than 40 major lakes and tanks. Twelve joint control rooms have been set up with the police.

As many as 136 Ganesh Action Teams (GATs), each covering a 3-4 km stretch, will work along procession routes. Around 770 sanitation workers will be deployed round the clock at immersion points, while 6,000 sweeping staff will clear waste along routes and at immersion sites.

The civic body will deploy 42 mini-tippers and 10 JCBs for garbage clearance, besides its regular fleet. It has also taken up 215 engineering maintenance works, installed 287 mobile toilets and will distribute around 5 lakh litter bags.

Ambulances and paramedical teams will be stationed at key locations, while 45,000-50,000 temporary lighting points will be provided. Emergency horticulture teams will also be deployed.

The GHMC control room will coordinate emergency assistance through Dial 112 and 040-21111111.

Emergency teams on standby

The MMC has designated 39 immersion centres across Uppal, Malkajgiri and LB Nagar zones, comprising 18 existing lakes, seven baby ponds and 15 artificial tanks. It will deploy 84 cranes and 1,356 sanitation workers in three shifts. Another 168 GATs will cover 56 procession routes across 13 circles.

Disaster Response Force teams, swimmers, boats, medical camps and ambulances will be stationed at major points.