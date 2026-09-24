Four arrested for killing auto driver over Rs 20

HYDERABAD: Falaknuma police arrested four persons on Tuesday for allegedly killing a 42-year-old auto driver, Mohammed Mukarram, following a dispute over a Rs 20 fare at Vattepally on September 20.

The accused were identified as Syed Mohd Azeem, his mother Mumtaz Unnisa, Mohammed Shoaib and Mohd Imran Ali. According to the complaint, Salma Begum was travelling with her parents from Roshan Colony towards Engine Bowli when Mumtaz Unnisa hired their auto near Ayaan Darbar Hotel and got down at Vattepally. A dispute reportedly arose after she could not pay the Rs 20 fare due to lack of change. She allegedly threatened Mukarram and called her son to the spot.

Mukarram left without collecting the fare and proceeded towards Vattepally temple. Around 7.16 pm, he received a conference call from another auto driver, Sk Sajid, asking him to come for a discussion. Mukarram reached the spot and stopped near a shop.

Police said Azeem, along with Shoaib and Imran, attacked Mukarram with their fists and a key chain. When his wife and daughter tried to intervene, the accused allegedly pushed them away.

During the assault, Mukarram fell down and Azeem allegedly struck him on the head with a bike key. The trio allegedly continued the assault before fleeing. Mukarram was shifted to Esra Hospital, where doctors declared him “brought dead”.

Further probe is under way.