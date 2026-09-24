Shadows, stories & shifting perspectives

Satyajit Dave, curator

Kalakriti is one of the oldest galleries, not only in Hyderabad or South India but also in India. All of these artists had to keep two things in mind. One, of course, was that they had to meet the curatorial requirements, which included looking at material history, engagement, experimentation and so on. At the same time, the approach had to be extremely fundamental and grounded. We were also very clear that we wanted established artists as well as younger artists. I wanted to have pieces that showcased a radically different way of looking at and engaging with art. If you see Salik Ansari’s work, generally, when you stand in front of it, you see it. But with his work, you need to bend and discover it. The same thing happens with Pooja’s work, and with Asim and Shanthamani’s works as well. Guruvinayak’s works completely change the way you look at history. These are works that change your perception altogether. You have to move around; it is a bodily way of engaging with the work. It is not just about sitting and looking, and that is the main aspect of this exhibition. The environment is the most important area of discussion today, which is why we wanted artworks that talk about the environment and chose artists who focus on it.