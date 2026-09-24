Traffic curbs for immersion in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Traffic Police on Wednesday issued an advisory ahead of the Ganesh immersion procession on September 25.

Except for vehicles carrying idols, traffic will not be allowed on the main procession route from 6 am on September 25 to 10 am on September 26. Restrictions on NTR Marg, PVNR Marg (Necklace Road), Tank Bund and Khairatabad Flyover will remain in force through September 26.

Processions from Balapur, Secunderabad, Uppal, Dilsukhnagar, Tarnaka, Mehdipatnam, Tolichowki, Erragadda, Tappachabutra, Asifnagar, Kulsumpura, Jiyaguda, Attapur and surrounding areas will join the main route at different points, including MJ Market, Liberty Junction, Narayanaguda and PVNR Marg.

Heavy commercial vehicles and trailers entering the city will be diverted to the Outer Ring Road. Local lorries and construction equipment vehicles will not be allowed into the city from 6 am on September 25 to 11 pm on September 26.

Motorists have been advised to avoid MJ Market, GPO, Liberty, Ranigunj, Telugu Thalli Statue, Khairatabad, Narayanaguda X Roads, RTC X Roads, Musheerabad, Tank Bund, NTR Marg, Necklace Road and People’s Plaza.