Utti-ing up heritage this Ganesh Chaturthi

Every Ganesh Chaturthi carries its own quiet rituals, and among them is Utti Kottadam — the custom of hanging handmade uttis as part of the festival’s preparations. Ask most people what an utti looks like, and they’ll picture the rounded shape of a matka. Ask Maada Sangeetha, and she’ll hand you something else entirely — bamboo at its core, wrapped in thread, newspaper and coloured paper, built by hand each festive season alongside the bamboo business she runs with her husband Maada Naveen. It’s a small departure from convention that has quietly become the family’s signature, and a craft Sangeetha is determined to keep alive even as the market fills with newer, commercially made alternatives.

In a small shed-hut in Quthbullapur, Sangeetha brings these uttis to life, turning simple bamboo, thread and paper into festive pieces by hand. The modest space doubles as a workshop where a tradition passed down through generations takes shape each season.

In a conversation about her craft, rocess, and the challenges of keeping an old tradition alive in a market full of newer designs, Sangeetha is quick to describe her work in the simplest terms. “It is a traditional craft that we have been trying to carry forward. These uttis are unlike the way the regular matka uttis are prepared,” she expresses.