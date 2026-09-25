Balapur Laddu: From Rs 450 to Rs 35 lakh

HYDERABAD: The famed 21-kg Balapur Ganesh laddu will be auctioned on September 25, with the bid expected to cross last year’s record Rs 35 lakh.
The tradition began in 1994, when Kolan Krishna Reddy bought the laddu for `450. In 2025, Lingala Dasrath Goud of Karmanghat outbid the competition with `35 lakh.
The auction follows the traditional morning procession through Balapur, which begins around 5 am. About 20-30 bidders are expected to participate, with the upset price fixed at `2,100.
The laddu is regarded as auspicious, with winners traditionally sharing it with family and friends. Proceeds are used for temple-related activities and development works in Balapur.
234 swimmers deployed
Hyderabad: As the city prepares for the main phase of Ganesh idol immersion on Friday, HYDRAA has deployed 234 trained swimmers at Hussainsagar and other major immersion points.
At Hussainsagar, 150 swimmers will work in three shifts, with 50 personnel deployed in each shift. Another 84 swimmers have been positioned at immersion points under the CMC limits.
Besides, 51 DRF teams have been deployed to handle emergencies and assist devotees. HYDRAA has also made arrangements at IDL Lake in Kukatpally, where the water body has been deepened to around 25 feet for safer immersion. HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath said all departments were coordinating for orderly immersion.