Balapur Laddu: From Rs 450 to Rs 35 lakh

HYDERABAD: The famed 21-kg Balapur Ganesh laddu will be auctioned on September 25, with the bid expected to cross last year’s record Rs 35 lakh.

The tradition began in 1994, when Kolan Krishna Reddy bought the laddu for `450. In 2025, Lingala Dasrath Goud of Karmanghat outbid the competition with `35 lakh.

The auction follows the traditional morning procession through Balapur, which begins around 5 am. About 20-30 bidders are expected to participate, with the upset price fixed at `2,100.

The laddu is regarded as auspicious, with winners traditionally sharing it with family and friends. Proceeds are used for temple-related activities and development works in Balapur.