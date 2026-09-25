Hyderabad

Hyderabad home registrations fall 9% YoY, 4% MoM

In January-August 2026, 50,095 homes worth Rs 35,423 crore were registered, up 2% and 6% YoY respectively. Knight Frank attributed the uneven trend to revised guidance values from June 5.
Photo used for representational purpose only.
Photo used for representational purpose only.File Photo.
Express News Service
Updated on
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HYDERABAD: Residential property registrations in Hyderabad fell 9% year-on-year (YoY) and 4% month-on-month (MoM) in August, with 5,937 homes worth `4,576 crore registered, according to Knight Frank India. Transaction value fell 2% YoY but rose 3% MoM.

In January-August 2026, 50,095 homes worth `35,423 crore were registered, up 2% and 6% YoY respectively. Knight Frank attributed the uneven trend to revised guidance values from June 5, which triggered a May surge followed by a June correction.

Homes above `1 crore accounted for 1,299 registrations, down 8% YoY, but their transaction value rose 2% to `2,449 crore. They comprised 22% of registrations and 54% of transaction value, against 51% a year earlier. Homes below `50 lakh accounted for 52% and those priced at `50 lakh-`1 crore for 26%.

Homes of 1,000-2,000 sq ft accounted for 66% of registrations and those above 2,000 sq ft for 18%.

Rangareddy accounted for 47% of registrations, Medchal-Malkajgiri 39% and Hyderabad 14%.

The weighted average transacted price rose 8% YoY to `4,964 per sq ft. Rangareddy recorded an 11% rise to `5,793, Medchal-Malkajgiri 7% to `3,772 and Sangareddy 10% to `3,052.

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