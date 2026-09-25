Hyderabad home registrations fall 9% YoY, 4% MoM

HYDERABAD: Residential property registrations in Hyderabad fell 9% year-on-year (YoY) and 4% month-on-month (MoM) in August, with 5,937 homes worth `4,576 crore registered, according to Knight Frank India. Transaction value fell 2% YoY but rose 3% MoM.

In January-August 2026, 50,095 homes worth `35,423 crore were registered, up 2% and 6% YoY respectively. Knight Frank attributed the uneven trend to revised guidance values from June 5, which triggered a May surge followed by a June correction.

Homes above `1 crore accounted for 1,299 registrations, down 8% YoY, but their transaction value rose 2% to `2,449 crore. They comprised 22% of registrations and 54% of transaction value, against 51% a year earlier. Homes below `50 lakh accounted for 52% and those priced at `50 lakh-`1 crore for 26%.

Homes of 1,000-2,000 sq ft accounted for 66% of registrations and those above 2,000 sq ft for 18%.

Rangareddy accounted for 47% of registrations, Medchal-Malkajgiri 39% and Hyderabad 14%.

The weighted average transacted price rose 8% YoY to `4,964 per sq ft. Rangareddy recorded an 11% rise to `5,793, Medchal-Malkajgiri 7% to `3,772 and Sangareddy 10% to `3,052.