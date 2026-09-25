Hyderabad prepares to bid adieu to Ganesh

HYDERABAD: All arrangements have been completed for the 47th Samuhik Ganesh Immersion scheduled for Friday, September 25, with the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS) expecting more than 50 lakh devotees with over one lakh major idols to participate in the immersion procession.
According to BGUS general secretary Ravinuthala Shashidhar, the main procession will begin from Balapur in the morning and proceed towards Hussainsagar and other designated immersion points. The Samithi has identified 108 immersion points across Hyderabad and surrounding areas to avoid congestion and overcrowding.
The procession of the Khairatabad Ganesh idol will begin at 6 am on Friday, and the immersion is expected to be completed by the afternoon. Special pujas will be performed for the Khairatabad Ganesh at 5 am, following which the procession will begin.
Darshan of the Khairatabad Ganesh was stopped on Thursday as organisers began preparations for the immersion by removing sheds and carrying out other arrangements. The GHMC has readied an 80-metre-tall crane with a lifting capacity of 350 tonnes for the immersion of the idol.
Around 20 lakh devotees visited the Khairatabad Ganesh this year. The organisers also conducted Siva-Parvathi Kalyanam and homams. Police have made security arrangements and are monitoring the proceedings using drone cameras.
Meanwhile, BGUS organisers said around 60 welcome stages would be set up along the procession route to receive devotees and coordinate with volunteers. Ganesh Sena volunteers will be stationed at intervals of about three km to assist devotees, particularly women, senior citizens and children, Shashidhar said.
Drinking water, prasadam, medical facilities and mobile toilets have been arranged at several points along the procession route. MMTS, Metro and RTC services, including late-night services, will also be increased to facilitate the movement of devotees.
Special programmes will be held at the Bhagya Lakshmi Temple near Charminar at 2 pm and at Vinayaka Chowk near MJ Market at 4 pm.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and several spiritual leaders, including Pujya Jagadguru Ramanujacharyaji, Sridharana Charya Maharaj from Ayodhya, Acharya Vimal Sagar Suriji and Pujya Mahanth Sukranath from Prayagraj, are expected to attend the programmes.
The celebrations will also feature a special theme marking 150 years of Vande Mataram.
Shashidhar appealed to devotees and organisers to cooperate with the police and follow traffic rules. He also urged them to maintain cleanliness and use designated immersion points.