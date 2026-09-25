Hyderabad prepares to bid adieu to Ganesh

HYDERABAD: All arrangements have been completed for the 47th Samuhik Ganesh Immersion scheduled for Friday, September 25, with the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS) expecting more than 50 lakh devotees with over one lakh major idols to participate in the immersion procession.

According to BGUS general secretary Ravinuthala Shashidhar, the main procession will begin from Balapur in the morning and proceed towards Hussainsagar and other designated immersion points. The Samithi has identified 108 immersion points across Hyderabad and surrounding areas to avoid congestion and overcrowding.

The procession of the Khairatabad Ganesh idol will begin at 6 am on Friday, and the immersion is expected to be completed by the afternoon. Special pujas will be performed for the Khairatabad Ganesh at 5 am, following which the procession will begin.

Darshan of the Khairatabad Ganesh was stopped on Thursday as organisers began preparations for the immersion by removing sheds and carrying out other arrangements. The GHMC has readied an 80-metre-tall crane with a lifting capacity of 350 tonnes for the immersion of the idol.

Around 20 lakh devotees visited the Khairatabad Ganesh this year. The organisers also conducted Siva-Parvathi Kalyanam and homams. Police have made security arrangements and are monitoring the proceedings using drone cameras.