Contemporary Taste of Asia at Zega

A thoughtfully curated menu where authentic Thai and Chinese flavours meet contemporary culinary techniques welcomed us at Art of Asian Flavours, a special culinary pop-up at Zega, Sheraton, featuring acclaimed chef Santanu Ray. Showcasing the chef’s signature creations crafted with fresh ingredients, house-made sauces and time-honoured recipes, the multi-course menu had both hits and misses.

Explaining the menu, the chef says, “We are primarily focusing on Asian cuisine, particularly Chinese and Thai. The menu is based on what we serve at Vintage Asia at JW Marriott Kolkata, and we wanted to bring that experience to Hyderabad. One of the dishes is Home Style Belgium Pork Belly, which involves a cooking process of around eight hours. Then we have our Hot and Sour Soup. Our Hot and Sour Soup also does not use additional oil. The only oil comes from the Tobanjian sauce itself. We use white pepper powder, but instead of the white vinegar that is commonly used in Hot and Sour Soup, we use malt vinegar. These small changes make a difference to the flavour.”