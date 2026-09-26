Litti-more from Bihar comes to Kanak

Think of Bihari food, and the first things that come to one’s mind are usually Litti Chokha and Champaran Mutton. But there is so much more to the cuisine than these familiar favourites. This was the experience at Beloved Bihar, a culinary pop-up at Kanak, Trident, where guest Chef Shubhra Singh, alongside Chef Ananya Khare, brought the flavours of her ancestral village, Balua Deorhi, to the table.

Talking about spread on offer, Chef Shubhra says, “The whole idea behind coming here and cooking is nostalgia. Wherever you eat, you should feel that you have had this food somewhere before. There are no great recipes or techniques that need to be complicated. It is about the familiarity of the food and the memories it brings back. I wanted to showcase Bihar beyond Litti Chokha and Champaran Mutton. My Littis are good because we make them with multigrain flour. We have used Khapli Atta, which is chakki-ground, rather than mill-made flour. It is a little difficult to work with, so we make smaller littis. Our sattu is also very fresh. It is freshly made and hand-pounded, and I got it from Patna. A lot of what I am trying to do is keep the food light, with less oil. My pulao, for instance, is very light. It is just mutton and pulao cooked together, without being greasy or having extra flavours. The quality of the rice matters a lot. I have used my homegrown Katarni rice because I want to retain those flavours.”