NHA: Cake mixing with a twist

The festive season has just kicked in, and one of the most awaited celebrations of the year — the cake mixing ceremony — began on a grand note at Novotel Hyderabad Airport. Just when we thought the event could not get better than last year, the team proved us wrong yet again, creating an afternoon that is likely to be remembered and cherished by guests.
The minute we entered to witness the cake mixing ceremony, we headed to the Food Exchange section, where everything was beautifully laid out. The elaborate setup was so picture-perfect that we could not resist clicking a few photographs. The cakes, in particular, were crafted so artistically that one could easily mistake them for artworks painted on a canvas rather than desserts. The spread of desserts and freshly baked bread was equally inviting, while the live tiramisu counter added another element of excitement to the afternoon. Led by Chef Divya, the tiramisu was prepared within 15 minutes as guests watched the chefs work their magic at the live counter. Each ingredient was carefully layered, and keeping the younger guests in mind, the chefs ensured that the tiramisu was alcohol-free. Made with coffee and cocoa powder, the dessert was rich, creamy and delicious. It was a fun and engaging workshop that allowed guests to watch the preparation up close while enjoying the final creation.
We then moved to the banquet space, where the grape stomping and cake mixing ceremonies were held. While the weather played spoilsport, the team quickly moved the celebrations indoors, and the arrangements were equally impressive. The dry fruits were arranged in the form of a world map, with different continents and countries represented using the nuts and dry fruits they are popularly associated with — from Brazil nuts and tutti frutti to cashews and more. The creative setup added a visual element to the traditional cake mixing ceremony.
Speaking about this year’s theme and setup, Executive chef Ammana Raju of Novotel Hyderabad Airport says, “This time we tried a little different way to start the celebration. This is the perfect time to mix the fruits and nuts for the cake and let them ferment so that we can use them later for the cakes. The fruits and nuts are mixed in spirits and then soaked for the cake preparation. The grape stomping is for the guests to enjoy and have some fun. We would love the guests to have the cakes and also take part in the brunch that is prepared for the event.”