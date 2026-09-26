NHA: Cake mixing with a twist

The minute we entered to witness the cake mixing ceremony, we headed to the Food Exchange section, where everything was beautifully laid out. The elaborate setup was so picture-perfect that we could not resist clicking a few photographs. The cakes, in particular, were crafted so artistically that one could easily mistake them for artworks painted on a canvas rather than desserts. The spread of desserts and freshly baked bread was equally inviting, while the live tiramisu counter added another element of excitement to the afternoon. Led by Chef Divya, the tiramisu was prepared within 15 minutes as guests watched the chefs work their magic at the live counter. Each ingredient was carefully layered, and keeping the younger guests in mind, the chefs ensured that the tiramisu was alcohol-free. Made with coffee and cocoa powder, the dessert was rich, creamy and delicious. It was a fun and engaging workshop that allowed guests to watch the preparation up close while enjoying the final creation.