Ray brings a global groove to ‘Ghoom Ghoom’

The song, Ray revealed, began as an open brief and a long process of trial and error. He shares, “I was working for quite some time with Gurmeet Singh sir for this song, and previously for Phone Bhoot. What he told me was that he wanted something in the Rajasthani dance flavour. I had made quite a lot of options initially, but then, after attempts and trying and testing, we reached this ghoomar zone.” Rather than recreate the traditional ghoomar dance pattern outright, Ray chose to change it into something more hypnotic. “We actually tried to take the ghoomar element of that dance pattern but break it into a ghoom, ghoom, ghoom kind of a repeat thing,” he explains. He even wrote the words himself in the earliest version of the song. He adds, “I presented the makers of this song with the initial scratch which I had, a tune which was sung by somebody. The lyrics and everything was written by me with the ghoom-ghoom element in the song. The makers liked the vibe. Mirzapur has such a big legacy, I wanted to keep it very rooted, and not completely out of that Indian territory. We wanted it to sound like it could take the song worldwide. It had some beat patterns, very low basses, sub-basses, and a groove which is also rooted in Indian sound but gives you that world percussion flavour.”