Stories, Songs and Soul of Storytelling

Having visited Hyderabad earlier, he says the city has given him an emotional response unlike anywhere else. Going ahead, he describes storytelling as one of the toughest performing arts, requiring an artiste to hold an audience’s attention for one-and- just five. “My first love was singing. I went on to learn revolutionary songs, and now have more than 400-500 such songs, several of which I have composed. Singing eventually led me towards acting, dancing and playing instruments. When you talk about acting, it’s a mixture of all types of performing arts,” he says.

On the work front, he has worked in around 20-22 Bollywood films, mainstream cinema projects and web series. His upcoming projects include Midnight Hea-half to two hours. “You have to deliver the written material in a different manner; an entertaining manner,” he says.

His performance also involves changing voices according to the characters. He has experimented further by incorporating ghazals and songs between stories, something he says is uncommon among storytellers. “I have taken this risk,” he says, recalling the wonderful response to the experiment at his recent performance.