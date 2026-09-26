We need more music teachers

Music is oxygen for my soul. Some music is playing about 90% of my day. I’m basically a music whale. I live underwater in it and only surface for important work. Whales come up to breathe. I stop the music and get on stage.

And from down there, I have a few musical conundrums.

Hyderabad’s painted flyovers are one of the nicest things the city has done. The footballers at Gachibowli are stunning, with some peak detailing. The artist even got the individual strands of hair right. Then there’s the piano on the Masab Tank flyover. A real piano has 7 white keys and 5 black keys in every octave. His has 4 black and 2 white. That’s not a keyboard. That’s a barcode.