Hyderabad Ganesh immersion Processionists generate 4,500 tonnes of waste

HYDERABAD: Around 4,500 tonnes of waste was generated during the Ganesh immersion processions across Greater Hyderabad this year, about 1,300 tonnes more than last year, prompting the deployment of more than 6,000 sanitation workers to clear the roads and immersion points. The waste included garlands, puja material, decorative items, coloured paper, broken coconuts and other discarded material.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) deployed 136 Ganesh Action Teams and 6,000 sanitation workers to clear waste from roads, besides 770 workers at immersion points.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) also deployed floating trash collectors and an amphibious excavator to remove waste from Hussainsagar.

In the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits, teams maintained field-level arrangements for sanitation, waste management and other civic services. Separate flower-waste collection was also carried out at designated immersion points.

Over the past 11 days, around 6,000 kg of flower waste was collected, segregated, dried and processed into products such as incense sticks, dhoops and diyas.

CMC said its teams would continue waste management and separate flower-waste collection as the remaining idols are immersed.