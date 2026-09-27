Lessons beneath the canopy

KHAMMAM: A forest trail became an outdoor classroom for a group of schoolgirls from Khammam on Saturday as they explored the Puligundala ecotourism project, learning about biodiversity, conservation and environmental responsibility.

District tourism authorities organised a one-day educational tour to Puligundala in Penuballi mandal for students of a Khammam Girls’ Social Welfare School as part of World Tourism Day (September 27) celebrations, following directions from the district collector.

Under the guidance of the Forest department, the girls embarked on a trekking expedition through the forest, observing the natural environment and learning about its ecological significance.

K Saritha, one of the students, said the group had never seen a place like Puligundala before. “We had never seen a place like this before. We are very happy and thankful to the officials for organising the trip,” she added. Other students described the excursion as a memorable experience.

District Tourism Officer Suman Chakravarthy said tourism was not merely about visiting new places but also about discovering new experiences and understanding the natural and cultural wealth of different regions. “Tourism gives children an opportunity to step outside their familiar surroundings, explore new places and learn things that cannot always be experienced inside a classroom,” he added.

Tallada Forest Range Officer Uma, Section Officer Kavitha and Beat Officer Keshava Rao explained the special features of the Puligundala ecotourism project and introduced the students to the plants, animals and other elements of the forest ecosystem.