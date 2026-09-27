‘Skill courses & value education key to reform’

HYDERABAD: Skill-based short-term courses will soon be introduced across educational institutions run by the One World One Family Mission, its founder Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai said at the ‘Compassion in Action’ event in Hyderabad on Friday.

Responding to questions from filmmaker Daggubati Suresh Babu, Sai stressed the need to bridge the gap between education and industry requirements. “In India, there is a significant gap between what students learn in colleges and what the industry actually needs. We must bring about necessary reforms in education,” he added.

He also called for greater emphasis on value and moral education, while cautioning against turning educational institutions into commercial hubs. On Gen-Z, Sai said young people “learn faster than us and are much smarter”, while urging them to slow down and lead more balanced lives.

He also spoke about medical research at the Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, including work in precision medicine, targeted medicine and genomics.