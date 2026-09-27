Telangana safe suspends licences of 11 eateries

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) on Saturday suspended the food safety licences of 11 restaurants in Madhapur, Hitech City and Gachibowli, directing them to stop operations immediately after inspections found multiple food safety and hygiene violations.

The enforcement teams also lifted 21 food samples on suspicion of adulteration. Improvement notices will be issued to six restaurants and show-cause notices to three, TG SAFE said.

The establishments whose licences were suspended are Monastery in Hitech City; Priyanka Hospitality Services (Shivani The Restaurant and Bar) in Gachibowli; Al Saba Restaurant in Gachibowli; Lucky Multicuisine Restaurant and Sai Ram Mess in Madhapur; Udupi’s Upahar in Gachibowli; Coal Spark Multi Cuisine Restaurant and Kkkonka Food and Beverages Pvt Ltd (Kanchi Cafe) in Hitech City; Antera Kitchen and Bar in Gachibowli; Am Aha Telugu Kitchen and Bar and Sukdham Hospitality Pvt Ltd (Fusion 9/Amnesia Sky Bar) at Inorbit Mall.

The inspections found cockroach and rodent infestations, expired and spoiled food, improper storage and labelling, unhygienic kitchens, poor drainage and flooring.