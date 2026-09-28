More homes, fewer buyers in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad’s unsold housing inventory rose 21 per cent year-on-year to 1,42,722 units in the first half of 2026, as new launches outpaced sales, according to the CRE Matrix Housing Report for H1-CY26.
The inventory overhang rose to around 29 months, indicating that the existing stock would take nearly two-and-a-half years to be absorbed at the average sales pace of the past 36 months.
Developers launched 49,656 housing units in H1-CY26, up 37 per cent from a year earlier, compared with 26,068 units sold. Sales volumes fell 13 per cent year-on-year, the weakest half-year performance since 2022.
However, only 21 per cent of the unsold stock is ready to move in or due for completion in 2026. Around 59,400 units are scheduled for completion in 2027-28, while another 53,800 are due from 2029 onwards.
NAREDCO Telangana president Sreedhar Reddy Koppula said the inventory should be viewed in the context of Hyderabad’s absorption capacity.
“Hyderabad is not piling up dead stock; rather, it is efficiently absorbing supply as it hits the market,” he told TNIE, adding that an average inventory age of about 10 quarters indicated continued absorption.
About half of the unsold units are priced above Rs 1.5 crore, while homes in the Rs 1 crore-Rs 1.5 crore bracket account for around 30 per cent.
Despite lower sales volumes, housing sales were valued at Rs 52,913 crore in H1-CY26. The average ticket size rose around 10 per cent to Rs 2.03 crore from Rs 1.85 crore in H1-CY25.
The North West accounted for the bulk of the unsold stock, with 1,13,016 units, up 24 per cent year-on-year. Its inventory overhang stood at around 30 months.
The South West had 10,537 unsold units, with the overhang at around 20 months. The North East recorded 9,681 units, up 13 per cent, while the South East had 9,488 units, up 11 per cent.
Sreedhar Reddy said the growth corridors accounted for 63 per cent of housing absorption and that the inventory there was part of the supply pipeline. Hyderabad has 169.7 million sq ft of existing office stock and another 102.7 million sq ft under construction. Office leasing stood at 6.8 million sq ft in H1-CY26.
With nearly 50,000 homes launched against about 26,000 sales in six months, inventory management is likely to become increasingly important, particularly as homes are scheduled for completion between 2027 and 2029.