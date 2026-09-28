More homes, fewer buyers in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad’s unsold housing inventory rose 21 per cent year-on-year to 1,42,722 units in the first half of 2026, as new launches outpaced sales, according to the CRE Matrix Housing Report for H1-CY26.

The inventory overhang rose to around 29 months, indicating that the existing stock would take nearly two-and-a-half years to be absorbed at the average sales pace of the past 36 months.

Developers launched 49,656 housing units in H1-CY26, up 37 per cent from a year earlier, compared with 26,068 units sold. Sales volumes fell 13 per cent year-on-year, the weakest half-year performance since 2022.

However, only 21 per cent of the unsold stock is ready to move in or due for completion in 2026. Around 59,400 units are scheduled for completion in 2027-28, while another 53,800 are due from 2029 onwards.

NAREDCO Telangana president Sreedhar Reddy Koppula said the inventory should be viewed in the context of Hyderabad’s absorption capacity.

“Hyderabad is not piling up dead stock; rather, it is efficiently absorbing supply as it hits the market,” he told TNIE, adding that an average inventory age of about 10 quarters indicated continued absorption.

About half of the unsold units are priced above Rs 1.5 crore, while homes in the Rs 1 crore-Rs 1.5 crore bracket account for around 30 per cent.