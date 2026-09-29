Minister Sridhar inaugurates B2B platform GCC

HYDERABAD: B2B cash management platform Billtrust on Monday inaugurated its Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Madhapur, announcing a `450-crore investment over the next three years and plans to expand its India team to 1,000 employees.

The 40,000-sq-ft facility, which can accommodate up to 250 employees, currently has 100 employees, six months after the company began building its India operations. The Hyderabad centre will focus on engineering, artificial intelligence development and operations.

IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, who inaugurated the facility along with Billtrust representatives, said Telangana would support the company’s expansion. “Telangana will be a partner in your progress,” Sridhar told the Billtrust leadership. He said Hyderabad had a strong talent pool and urged the company to leverage the ecosystem and support available through T-Hub and the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK).