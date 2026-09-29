Nine held for killing blackbuck

HYDERABAD: Nine persons were arrested by Shadnagar police, the Special Operations Team (SOT) and Forest Department officials near Raikal toll plaza on Monday for hunting a blackbuck (Antilope cervicapra) and smuggling its meat.
The accused were identified as Md Hajiuddin (36), Meer Mukhtar Ali (37), Md Tajamul (37), Meer Raza Ali Khan (39), Khurram Khan (35), Syed Salman Ali (30), Md Afroz Khan (36), Md Abdul Aziz (33) and Md Riyaz (28), police said. Six of the accused are from Hyderabad, two from Sangareddy and one from Mahbubnagar.
Police seized around 13 kg of suspected blackbuck meat, a .315 rifle, a telescopic sight, a silencer, 19 rounds of ammunition, two vehicles, eight mobile phones, a camera, two torch lights and Rs 28,590 in cash.
According to police, a preliminary enquiry revealed that the group had travelled to the Marikal forest area near Narayanpet, where the blackbuck was allegedly hunted. The meat was then being smuggled to Hyderabad for sale. Acting on information, the joint team intercepted the group near Raikal toll plaza.
A case was registered under Sections 9, 39, 50, 51 and 57 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and Section 30 of the Arms Act, 1959.
Police said the case was detected within 24 hours and that further investigation is underway.
The blackbuck is protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Under Section 51, offences involving Schedule I animals can attract imprisonment of three to seven years and a minimum fine of Rs 25,000 upon conviction.
Shadnagar DCP C Sirisha Raghavendra appreciated the coordinated efforts of the Shadnagar Police, SOT and Forest Department officials in apprehending the accused.
Shiv Aasheesh Singh, IFS, DFO, Rangareddy district, was also involved in the investigation, officials said.
Future City Police and the Forest Department appealed to the public to report information about illegal hunting, smuggling or sale of wildlife meat. The Forest Department helpline numbers are 1800-425-5364 and 040-23231440.
Cheeram Kanishka Yadav