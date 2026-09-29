Nine held for killing blackbuck

HYDERABAD: Nine persons were arrested by Shadnagar police, the Special Operations Team (SOT) and Forest Department officials near Raikal toll plaza on Monday for hunting a blackbuck (Antilope cervicapra) and smuggling its meat.

The accused were identified as Md Hajiuddin (36), Meer Mukhtar Ali (37), Md Tajamul (37), Meer Raza Ali Khan (39), Khurram Khan (35), Syed Salman Ali (30), Md Afroz Khan (36), Md Abdul Aziz (33) and Md Riyaz (28), police said. Six of the accused are from Hyderabad, two from Sangareddy and one from Mahbubnagar.

Police seized around 13 kg of suspected blackbuck meat, a .315 rifle, a telescopic sight, a silencer, 19 rounds of ammunition, two vehicles, eight mobile phones, a camera, two torch lights and Rs 28,590 in cash.

According to police, a preliminary enquiry revealed that the group had travelled to the Marikal forest area near Narayanpet, where the blackbuck was allegedly hunted. The meat was then being smuggled to Hyderabad for sale. Acting on information, the joint team intercepted the group near Raikal toll plaza.