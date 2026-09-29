Pharma City farmers detained during protest in Ibrahimpatnam

HYDERABAD: Farmers affected by the proposed Pharma City were detained while attempting to stage a protest near the MLA’s camp office in Ibrahimpatnam on Monday. One of the farmers reportedly attempted suicide while being taken to the police station.

The farmers were protesting against the inclusion of their lands on the prohibited list, among other demands. They alleged that police prevented tent owners from providing them a tent for the protest.

The farmers waited at the camp office hoping to meet local MLA Malreddy Ranga Reddy, but were unable to meet him. When they attempted to take out a peaceful march, police detained them and took them to the Manchala police station. They alleged that they were made to sign blank sheets bearing their names and signatures and were detained for several hours. They said police did not heed their request to leave so they could attend to their cattle. They were released around 6 pm.

The farmers, who lacked transport to return to their villages, had to travel to Ibrahimpatnam before making their way home. Reports said one farmer attempted to take his life while being taken to the police station.

They criticised the local MLA and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, alleging that the promises made to them during the polls had not been fulfilled.