Sculpted India: Art of sculpting space

Sculpted India’s focus on sculpture comes from its belief that the medium deserves greater visibility within the Indian art ecosystem. “Sculpture remains one of the most powerful yet underrepresented areas of the Indian art ecosystem. Sculpted India was founded with the intention of creating a platform dedicated entirely to sculptural practices,” she says.

Unlike works that remain confined to a two-dimensional frame, sculpture engages with space, architecture, movement and material, creating an experience that changes as the viewer moves around it. “We believe it deserves deeper visibility and engagement among collectors, institutions, designers, and the wider public,” she adds. The larger sculptures at the showcase further demonstrated the ability of the medium to transform a space. According to Sanya, “The larger works were especially important because they demonstrate how sculpture can transform a space. Monumental sculptures invite viewers into a physical relationship with the artwork rather than simply a visual one.”