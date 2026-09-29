Woman alleges sexual assault bid by cab driver

HYDERABAD: A cab driver allegedly attempted to sexually assault a 38-year-old woman after taking her to an isolated area near Kothwalguda, close to the area associated with the 2019 Shadnagar rape and murder case.

According to police, the incident occurred on Saturday night when the woman, a resident of Nalgonda district, boarded a cab at Jadcherla for Hyderabad. After reaching the Thondupally toll plaza, the driver allegedly diverted from the intended route and took her to an isolated area near Kothwalguda.

The woman told police that the driver attempted to sexually assault her. She resisted, got out of the vehicle and raised an alarm, following which the driver allegedly fled. However, her bag containing Rs 60,000 in cash was left inside the vehicle.

The woman subsequently approached the RGIA police, who registered a case and launched an investigation. She reportedly told police that she could identify the driver if she saw him.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the Thondupally toll plaza and surrounding areas and collecting details of the cab journey. A case was registered under Sections 74, 318(4) and 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The driver was questioned, but he denied taking the cash. However, a detailed investigation was underway, police said.

The incident occurred near the area associated with the 2019 rape and murder of a veterinary doctor, a case that triggered nationwide outrage. The woman’s body was found on November 28, 2019, after the accused allegedly transported and burned it under a bridge near Chatanpally.