CCMB- Hyderabad study finds viral link to Parkinson’s protein clumps

HYDERABAD: A study by researchers at the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad, has identified a molecular mechanism through which RNA virus infections may accelerate the formation of amyloid clumps associated with Parkinson’s disease.

Published in Cell Reports, the study was conducted by Dr Swasti Raychaudhuri’s laboratory at CCMB. It examines how infections caused by RNA viruses, including influenza and Covid-19, may trigger molecular changes linked to neurodegeneration and identifies a cellular mechanism that can counter the process.

Several studies have reported an association between influenza and Covid-19 infections and an increased risk of neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s. However, the molecular mechanisms underlying the association have remained unclear.

The CCMB study focuses on α-Synuclein, a protein that forms amyloid deposits in the brains of people with Parkinson’s disease. Amyloids are abnormal clumps formed when proteins aggregate and can interfere with communication between neurons and affect their functioning.

Researchers found that RNA viruses carry their genetic material in specific three-dimensional structures known as RNA G-quadruplexes, or rG4s. When a virus infects a cell, these structures can bind to α-Synuclein and accelerate the formation of amyloid clumps, the study found.

The researchers also identified a cellular defence mechanism that acts against both viral replication and amyloid formation.