Dr Aarathi Bellary: Healing through words

Tell us about yourself and how you developed an interest in writing.

I am a general physician at KIMS Hospitals, Kondapur, and also specialise in diabetes and hypertension. I am also the co-founder of Ayu Geriatrics, a first-of-its-kind day-care centre for adults. I have been a doctor by profession, but over the last six years, I have also published two poetry books. My first book was Billions Suns Rising, (year 2022) and my second is Silence Forlorn.



Why did you choose poetry and writing as a form of expression?

I have been writing medical blogs for a very long time. For nearly 15 years, I wrote about medicine from an emotional perspective — how patients feel, their experiences and the human stories behind their illnesses. My shift towards poetry happened at a personal level. I lost my husband about six years ago, and I found myself struggling to process my grief. There was no real outlet for it because you are busy professionally, working and managing everything else. It also happened during Covid, which made the experience even more difficult. Poetry became a way for me to process that grief. What helped heal me as a person was also poetry. I could not talk about my pain all the time, so I started putting it into words and giving it the form of poetry. My first book was largely centred around grief, whereas the second is more about the journey of healing. It explores several other emotions and experiences beyond grief. I think poetry was one way of keeping myself grounded because I could write down an emotion, process it and eventually let it go. I also undertake a lot of Himalayan treks, so many of my poems are inspired by nature, the Himalayas and the experiences I have had during those journeys. Poetry has emerged from all these different aspects of my life.