Greener surroundings planned around two lakes in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath directed officials to focus on developing the surroundings of Sunnam Cheruvu and Thammidikunta along with restoring the water bodies. He inspected the two lakes on Tuesday ahead of their proposed inauguration by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during the Dasara festivities.

During the field inspection, the Commissioner expressed satisfaction over the removal of silt from the lakes and the increase in their depth to improve water storage capacity. He instructed officials to take up development works around the lakes, including fencing, pathways and extensive greenery.

Ranganath and Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) Commissioner G Srijana reviewed the development works being taken up around the two lakes, which are being readied for inauguration shortly.

At Sunnam Cheruvu, Ranganath directed officials to immediately complete work on the inlet channel, construction of a culvert and the approach road. He also instructed them to improve the roads leading to the lake from Gayatri Nagar and Borabanda.

Stressing the need to develop the surroundings along with the lake, the Commissioner also inspected development works at the Anjaneya temple located adjacent to Sunnam Cheruvu.

Residents who met Ranganath appreciated the transformation of Sunnam Cheruvu, saying the lake had undergone a major change compared to its earlier condition. They said it would be more attractive when filled to full capacity and appreciated HYDRAA’s efforts to develop it. Several citizens also welcomed the development of Thammidikunta following the removal of N Convention and the efforts to restore the water body.