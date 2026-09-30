New Dimension of Art at SILAII

There is something timeless about a sculpture, the way it captures a moment or an emotion in a form that can be seen from every angle. Unlike art that remains confined to a frame, a sculpture invites you to walk around it, transform a corner of a home, lend character to a space or become a deeply personal object that carries meaning.
Bringing this tactile and immersive quality of art closer to people is the idea behind SILAII, a sculpture house that believes art should not merely be observed but experienced. The grandeur of SILAII Hyderabad at Banjara Hills, begins at the entrance, where two 20-ft rock relief sculptures of Yazhi and Lord Venkateshwara stand on either side of the façade, creating a striking first impression. Stepping inside, we were greeted by the store’s showstopper, the spectacular 11-ft Flying Krishna, suspended three feet above the ground, creating a striking sense of movement and wonder at the heart of the space. Together, these large-scale creations make the Hyderabad store an immersive showcase of SILAII’s sculptural craft. CE speaks to Arun Titan, founder & CEO, and Maverick Prem, head of branding, about the inspiration behind SILAII, its sculptural universe, craftsmanship and plans for the city.
What is the inspiration behind starting SILAII?
Arun Titan: The dream was to make art accessible to everyone. That was the key inspiration behind starting SILAII. Sculpture, as an art form, has always fascinated me because it is something you can touch and feel. Back in 2019, and even today, sculptures were largely experienced as public installations, inside museums or in places of worship. While these are beautiful spaces for art, people’s access to the sculptures within them is often limited. I wanted to go beyond that and bring sculpture into the hands and homes of people, making it a part of their everyday lives. We started slowly, with a small idea that began on a balcony and has now grown into a presence across three cities — Chennai, Coimbatore and Hyderabad.
Tell us about SILAII and what brought you to Hyderabad.
Maverick Prem: We have plans to expand across the country, but Hyderabad was a natural choice for us because the city has deep roots in tradition, heritage and culture, while also having an evolving modern landscape.
Take us through the different sections at the store?
Prem: SILAII is essentially a house and a world of sculptures. People walk in with an occasion or a particular moment in mind, and we have divided the store into different segments.
Leaders and Monuments features national leaders and historical monuments. We also have Divine Sculptures, where different religious deities are represented. Then there are Personalised Sculptures, where we customise a sculpture according to the customer’s requirements. It could be an individual’s photograph, a founder, a family member or even a corporate gifting memento or award. We also have Large-Scale Sculptures, showcasing some of the public installations we have executed. We have created sculptures of up to 30 ft so far, using industrial fibre or metal depending on the requirements of the project. The scale can range from as small as 3 inches to 30 ft and beyond. The possibilities are almost limitless when it comes to sculpture.
What are the primary materials you use for your sculptures?
Prem: We primarily use marble stone powder and resin. These are the core materials used for the Leaders and Monuments and Divine Sculptures sections. For indoor and smaller-scale sculptures, marble stone powder works well. When we scale up and install sculptures outdoors, they have to withstand rain and sunlight. In such cases, industrial fibre and metal make more sense because they are designed to withstand the elements and last over time.
Tell us about your silver section VELLII.
Prem: Our newest offering is VELLII. Velli means silver in Tamil. It is inspired by the nature of the moon. The moon does not have its own light, and neither does silver; both reflect the light that falls on them. That unconditional nature of giving back what comes to them is what inspired the name Velli. The Velli silver idols are made using 92.5 per cent pure silver and are BIS-hallmarked. A great deal of craftsmanship goes into each piece. For us, Velli is about more than the metal. It is about the human being who has crafted each piece with such intricacy. They are essentially premium artistic silver idols.
Tell us about the artisans who create these sculptures.
Prem: Our factory is in Chennai. It is spread across two acres, and around 150 people work there. Nearly 80 per cent of them are women who come from villages around the factory. We have trained them over the years, and today they are skilled artisans, painters and sculptors who create the pieces that eventually reach customers. Before a sculpture reaches someone’s hands, around 150 artisans may work on it at different stages of the process. Our overall team strength is around 220. The sculptures are made in Chennai and then safely transported to Hyderabad. In the future, we do have plans to set up a manufacturing facility in Telangana, depending on how our expansion progresses.