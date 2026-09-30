New Dimension of Art at SILAII

Take us through the different sections at the store?

Prem: SILAII is essentially a house and a world of sculptures. People walk in with an occasion or a particular moment in mind, and we have divided the store into different segments.

Leaders and Monuments features national leaders and historical monuments. We also have Divine Sculptures, where different religious deities are represented. Then there are Personalised Sculptures, where we customise a sculpture according to the customer’s requirements. It could be an individual’s photograph, a founder, a family member or even a corporate gifting memento or award. We also have Large-Scale Sculptures, showcasing some of the public installations we have executed. We have created sculptures of up to 30 ft so far, using industrial fibre or metal depending on the requirements of the project. The scale can range from as small as 3 inches to 30 ft and beyond. The possibilities are almost limitless when it comes to sculpture.

What are the primary materials you use for your sculptures?

Prem: We primarily use marble stone powder and resin. These are the core materials used for the Leaders and Monuments and Divine Sculptures sections. For indoor and smaller-scale sculptures, marble stone powder works well. When we scale up and install sculptures outdoors, they have to withstand rain and sunlight. In such cases, industrial fibre and metal make more sense because they are designed to withstand the elements and last over time.