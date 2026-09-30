Telangana ACB finds Rs 3 crore assets in NIMS doctor DA case

HYDERABAD: The ACB on Tuesday conducted searches at residences of five NIMS employees in connection with the disproportionate assets (DA) case against Dr Nori Lakshmi Bhasker (56), Additional Medical Superintendent at NIMS, and unearthed assets worth more than Rs 3 crore at document value that were allegedly held through suspected benamis. The market value of the assets is estimated to be several times higher.

Lakshmi Bhasker was arrested by the ACB on September 22 after raids at his residence and other locations allegedly led to the detection of unaccounted money and assets.

In a release, ACB officials said several documents and other items forming part of the evidence relating to the suspected benami assets were seized during Tuesday’s searches at the residences of the employees.

An amount of Rs 4,94,394 was seized from the residence of Dhanraj, a NIMS employee. Officials also found documents relating to three agricultural land parcels in Maheswaram valued at approximately Rs 57 lakh, an open plot in Venkateswara Cooperative Housing Society at MLA Colony in Banjara Hills valued at Rs 2.70 crore, and two investments worth Rs 20 lakh in the name of D Ganesh, an outsourcing employee of NIMS, among other assets. Receipts relating to a hand loan of Rs 3 lakh were also found.

It may be mentioned that the ACB had conducted searches on September 22 at Lakshmi Bhasker’s residence and seven other locations linked to his relatives, friends, suspected benamis and other associates. During those searches, ACB officials identified assets worth around Rs 6.13 crore at document value, while their market value was estimated to be nearly Rs 100 crore.